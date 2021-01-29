LIVE: Alabamians 65 and up eligible for vaccine starting Feb. 8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s state health officer gave an update Friday morning on efforts to combat COVID-19.

In his briefing on Alabama’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Alabamians 65 years of age and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Feb. 8.

Harris is expected to comment on his earlier announcement of the arrival of more vaccine doses in Alabama. The state will receive 10,000 additional Moderna vaccine dose per week over the next three weeks. This is in addition to the 55,000 total doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines Alabama receives weekly.

Vaccine distribution is still restricted to healthcare workers, first responders, and those 75 years of age and older, as the state remains in vaccinating phase 1a and 1b.