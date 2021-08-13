WATCH: Roy Moore talks his campaign being dismissed from defamation suit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Roy Moore join CBS 42 Morning News on Friday to discuss the recent dismissal of a defamation suit against him.

This week, a judge in Montgomery dismissed the campaign in Moore’s losing 2018 Senate race from the lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman. The case against Moore continues.

Corfman was among several women who said Moore sexually pursued them decades ago.

The lawsuit contended that Moore and his campaign defamed Corfman as they defended the candidate. Moore said the judge rightfully recognized no defamation by his campaign occurred.

The accusations were a central issue in the Senate race Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones.