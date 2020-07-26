WATCH: Rep. John Lewis memorial service Saturday

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of the late congressman John Lewis hosted a “Celebration of Life” memorial event Saturday evening.
During the service, former colleagues and loved ones spoke about the light Lewis brought into their world and others.
