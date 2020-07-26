WATCH: Rep. John Lewis memorial service Saturday

Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in repose during a service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” at Troy University on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Troy, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of the late congressman John Lewis hosted a “Celebration of Life” memorial event Saturday evening.

During the service, former colleagues and loved ones spoke about the light Lewis brought into their world and others.

