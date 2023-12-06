TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Christian Calvert, President of the Young Americans for Freedom UA Chapter, joined CBS 42 Morning News to talk about the impact of having the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Tuscaloosa.

Four presidential hopefuls will take the stage in tonight’s debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie will all partake in the debate. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate, but choose not to participate.

NewsNation, which is owned by CBS 42 parent company Nexstar, will air the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on all of their platforms.