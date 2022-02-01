MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement groups held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to oppose bills that would allow for “permitless carry” of firearms in the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Sheriffs Association, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers and other agencies were in attendance for the event being held at the Montgomery State House.

The groups running the press conference say that allowing citizens to carry firearms without having permits would create a greater threat to law enforcement as well as citizens themselves.

“…this proposed legislation will allow dangerous criminals to avoid background checks or other security checks and carry weapons into K-12 school athletic events, carry weapons openly or hidden in vehicles and carry weapons into most businesses across the state,” the groups said in a press release.

