TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As fall camp begins for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media following the first practice.

Saban is entering his 16th year in Tuscaloosa and looking to win his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and eight overall.

Alabama returns several key contributors on both sides of the ball including All-American linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.