DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — During a press conference Thursday afternoon, the main concert headliners, new events and more were announced for the 2023 National Peanut Festival (NPF).

The headliners at the National Peanut Festival AllMetal Amphitheater are:

Tuesday, Nov 7: Megan Moroney

Thursday, Nov 9: Ernest

Sunday, Nov 12: Kameron Marlowe

Several local and regional artists will also perform at the Up and Comers Stage in the food court.

This year, the NPF will have several new events and activities, including a kids scavenger hunt and an on-site parade on the first Friday night of the festival. This parade will include two local marching bands, performers from the attractions and more.

A food contest will also occur, where each food and drink vendor will list one item for visitors to vote on. While on the topic of food, it was announced a second food court would be added to the fairgrounds to cut down on the long lines.

During the conference, officials touched on an updated code of conduct this year:

Anyone with offensive clothes will be asked to leave

Fighting will not be tolerated within the festival grounds

Vendors will not be allowed to sell weapons of any kind

A clear bag policy will be put into effect

Metal detectors will be placed at the festival entrances.

The festival will start on Friday, November 3, and run through Sunday, November 12. The fairgrounds will close later, at 11:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 9, and open at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, due to it being Veterans Day.

This year’s theme was announced in May as Peanuts Galore and So Much More.

Watch the full news conference below: