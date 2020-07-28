WATCH LIVE: U.S Space and Rocket Center in jeopardy of permanently closing, must raise $1.5 million by the end of October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced it may permanently close at the end of October if it can’t raise enough money.

Through the Save Space Camp campaign, the USSRC is calling on Space Camp alumni, residents of Alabama, and visitors from around the world to keep the center open.

If successful, the center will stay open and Space Camp will reopen in April 2021.

Officials from the US Space and Rocket Center say the museum as well as its internationally beloved Space Camp are in jeopardy of permanent closure due to the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19. @whnt pic.twitter.com/GopCzTdOPT — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) July 28, 2020

USSRC closed on March 13, 2020, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer visitors than normal.

Space Camp also suffered as well when it reopened on June 28, with only 20 percent of normal attendance. Due to limited attendance, Space Camp will once again close in September.

The center has lost 2/3 of its normal revenue stream, and laid off 1/3 of its full-time employees, in addition to pausing part-time hiring. The majority of full-time employees remain on furlough, according to the center.

Unfortunately, federal, state, and local support haven’t been enough to help keep the center afloat, and because “failure is not an option,” the center is turning to the public for support.

US Space and Rocket Center officials say they need to raise $1.5 million to stay open after October – when they will run out of money. — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) July 28, 2020

Both Space Camp and the Space and Rocket Center have a huge economic impact for the State of Alabama and City of Huntsville, generating $120 million for the state and drawing visitors to Huntsville. The Space and Rocket Center has also been the top paid tourist attraction in the state for seven straight years.

For more information on the “Save Space Camp” campaign, please visit savespacecamp.com.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.