Over 100 guns seized, 13 taken into custody in Tuscaloosa sweep

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department and multiple federal agencies held a press conference on Monday to announce a major weapons seize in a joint operation.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief and the city mayor were joined by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Alabama District Attorney and other federal agencies during the press conference.

The group of agencies announced they’ve obtained warrants against nine offenders on 20 felony charges for illegal firearm transactions. More than 100 weapons have been taken out of the local community as a results of these joint efforts.

13 offenders have been taken into custody on federal charges with additional investigations ongoing.

According to a press release, most of these arrests are the results of a two and a half month-long investigation, while the case began more than a year ago. Many of the arrests were the results of investigators tracing back the origins of weapons that were used in a crime.

The suspects accused of making purchases obtained firearms from authorized retailers in Tuscaloosa. Investigators learned that the weapons were later transferred to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

