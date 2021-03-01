WATCH: Tommy Tuberville gives first speech from the Senate floor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Tommy Tuberville made his first speech as a Senator from the Senate floor in Washington.

Tuberville, former head coach of the Auburn Tigers, began the speech by thanking the people of Alabama, as well as discussing what he viewed as his priorities as a Senator and what he would like to see done.

Tuberville was elected last November, beating Democratic contender Doug Jones, who had held office since former Sen. Jeff Sessions left to join the Trump administration.

Watch the full speech here.

