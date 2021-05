Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville made his way to Birmingham.

Tuberville received a briefing and tour of the Air National Guard Base. After that, he held a press conference before heading to Anniston Army Depot.

On Monday, Tuberville visited Troy and received tours of Sikorsky Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, and Kimber Firearms.

Senator Tuberville spoke earlier than expected due to the severe weather.

