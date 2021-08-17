WATCH LIVE: Rep. Sewell to announce ‘John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act’

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be holding a press conference on Tuesday to make an announcement around restoring voting rights in the United States.

The District 7 representative will introduce H.R. 4, also known as the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” in the 117th Congress. After the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, Sewell dedicated herself to restoring the Voting Rights Act.

“As a native of Selma and the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights District I knew there was no place more befitting to announce the introduction of H.R. 4 – The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act than the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” said Rep. Sewell.

“Fifty-six years ago, brave Foot Soldiers like John Lewis fought, bled, and died on this bridge for our most sacred and fundamental right–the right to vote. I’m proud to be introducing this bill today to restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was gutted by the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby v. Holder and ensure that our democracy lives up to its ideals of justice and equality for all.”

The House is expected to consider the bill for passage next week.

The 12 p.m. announcement will be streamed in the video player above.