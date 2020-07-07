WATCH: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) -- On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that nearly $18.3 million of the state's coronavirus relief fund had been allocated to provide baseline testing and proactive surveillance of COVID-19 for both health care workers and residents at nursing home facilities across the state.

“During the pandemic, it is critical we take care of our seniors and most vulnerable residents,” Ivey said in a statement. “Some of our largest outbreaks of COVID-19 were within nursing homes and we must do everything possible to contain the spread within their walls. Protecting these vital members of the community, as well as the dedicated staff who take care of them, is precisely the intent of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.”