WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey to make announcement on statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced plans Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 to move forward with state leasing of three privately built mega prisons that would begin construction next year, in what she described as a step toward overhauling an understaffed and violence-plagued prison system beset by years of federal criticism. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey will visit her hometown of Camden to tour the Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic in Wilcox County.

After touring the clinic, she will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Joining Ivey will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and ALNG Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.

As of Friday, over 2.7 million doses had been delivered to Alabama while over 1.7 million had been administered statewide.

Watch the full press conference here at 10:45 a.m.