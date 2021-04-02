WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey to make announcement on statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey will visit her hometown of Camden to tour the Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic in Wilcox County.
After touring the clinic, she will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Joining Ivey will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre and ALNG Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.
As of Friday, over 2.7 million doses had been delivered to Alabama while over 1.7 million had been administered statewide.
Watch the full press conference here at 10:45 a.m.