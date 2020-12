MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s study group on gambling policy is set to announce its report on gambling expansion Friday morning.

AL.com said the group has reportedly worked on a compromise that would be agreeable to the Poarch Creek Indians, who operate bingo halls in several communities, Greentrack, the owners of Victoryland, and the Alabama Legislature.

