WATCH: Gov. Ivey announces graphite production facility to open in Coosa County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey announced that a graphite production facility will be opening in Coosa County.

The Alabama governor made the major economic development announcement during a press conference at the state capitol Tuesday morning.

Alabama Graphite will be opening a production facility at the Lake Martin Industrial Park in Kellyton. The new facility will provide over 100 job opportunities for the residents in the area with a permanent pay rate of over $21 an hour. Over a hundred million dollars will be spent to construct to the facility, but Governor Ivey believes this will help benefit local businesses.

More information will soon become available.

