FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey will be holding the 72nd annual Turkey Pardoning at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion.

This year, turkeys Clyde and Henrietta from Bates House of Turkey hope to be pardon by the Alabama governor ahead of Thanksgiving.

The 10 a.m. pardon