WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, Condoleezza Rice travel to Birmingham before paying tribute to Tallapoosa Girls Ranch victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be traveling to Birmingham on Tuesday.

Birmingham-native, Condoleezza Rice was the former Secretary of State in the George W. Bush Administration from 2005-2009.

The Alabama governor and former Secretary of State will start their day by joining Alabama state leaders in Birmingham to celebrate “Innovate Alabama” efforts and announce what’s next for the state. Alabama Power executive vice president Zeke Smith, Alabama Department of Finance director Bill Poole, and Alabama Senate President Pro-Tem Greg Reed will also attend Tuesday.

Gov. Ivey and Rice will then head to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch to pay tribute to the victims of I-65 crash in Claudette back in June.

Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alabama as it caused flash floods and spurred tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

The crash happened Saturday about 35 miles south of Montgomery on Interstate 65 after vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, said Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

The van, containing children ages 4 to 17, belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

