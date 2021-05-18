Alabama schools expand summer resources for parents, students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Alabama parents will have access to more online resources to advance their children’s reading, math, and science skills.

According to a Alabama State Board of Education release, the goal will be to reduce the “summer slide” and prepare K-12 students for the upcoming academic year.

This year’s Alabama Summer Learning Challenge is a special summer-learning effort for K-12 students. It’s believed to be vital as our nation continues to recover after COVID-19.

To learn more about Alabama’s Summer Learning Challenge resources for students and parents, click here.

The full announcement can be streamed in the video player above shortly.