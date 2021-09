MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Legislature will be tackling a number of issues, including the state’s prison system, during its special session.

The special session began Monday, Sept. 27, and is expected to run for nearly two weeks.

Previously, Gov. Kay Ivey said addressing the condition of the state’s prison system would be crucial to avoid federal intervention.