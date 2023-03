MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday marks the first day of the 2023 Alabama Legislative Session.

Both the Alabama Senate and the Alabama House of Representatives will convene for the first time this year at noon Tuesday. The session, which will tackle issues from the education budget at COVID-19 stimulus money, will run through June 14.

Watch the Senate and House of Representatives live streams here:

SENATE CHAMBER

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES