MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will discuss many of the issues in Alabama during her State of the State Address in Montgomery Tuesday night.

Ivey’s speech comes as the Alabama Legislature closes out its first day of the new session. Some of the issues the body will likely take up this session will cover the education budget, as well as how to best spend COVID-19 relief funds.

Ivey’s speech will begin at 6 p.m.

Watch the full State of the State Address here.