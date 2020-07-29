WATCH LIVE: Alabama Department of Education to hold press conference regarding STEAM curriculum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey will hold a press conference with announcements regarding the signing of an important memorandum of understanding for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) educators to teach in Alabama public schools.

Speakers Include:

-State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey

-Meesoon Han, executive director of the Alabama Korea- Education Economic Partnership

-James Purcell, state higher education executive officer

-Jae-ik Cho, representative for the Republic of Korea Ministry of Education

The press conference will be held at the Public Service Commission Hearing Room located on the ninth floor of the RSA Union Building in Montgomery.

For more details, visit the Alabama Department of Education website.

Tune in right here for the live stream at 4 p.m.

LATEST POSTS