WATCH: Jefferson County teams up with non-profit to provide 200 computers, training to students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County is teaming up with a non-profit organization to supply 200 computers to students in the area.

The announcement was made at the Jefferson County Courthouse Tuesday. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will be speaking on the partnership with the Loyalty Foundation.

A press release from Jefferson County says the mission of this program is to address the technology disparity and education access in the county. Training will also be provided to students and parents as well.

