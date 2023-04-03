BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey will officially launch “The Game Plan.”

The plan is a proposed collection of four economic development bills to strengthen the Alabama’s competitiveness for job-creating projects.

Joining Ivey will be Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, state Senator Bobby Singleton, state Representative Anthony Daniels, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, among others.”

Watch the full press conference here.