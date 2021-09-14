WATCH: Gov. Ivey, Woodfin to attend Protective Stadium’s first sign lighting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time ever, Protective Stadium will be lighting its sign Tuesday evening.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Protective President and CEO Rich Bielen and BJCC Executive Director and CEO Tad Snider will all be in attendance for the event.

A drone show above the stadium will also be featured at the sign lighting. Phillips Academy student Trysten Manning, who won the Protective Stadium poetry contest, will read from his winning entry as well.

You can watch the full sign lighting event in the video player above starting at 7 p.m.