BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University’s new president, Dr. Chris Roberts, sat down with CBS 42 Morning News Anchor Andrea Lindenberg to discuss the school’s future.

Roberts arrived at the university in 1994 as an associate professor in the department of chemical engineering. Prior to his presidency, Roberts served as the dean of Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering from 2012 to 2022.

Roberts said that over his 28 years of service, he fell in love with Auburn’s mission of teaching and conducting research. He currently serves as the university’s 21st president.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Roberts in the media player above