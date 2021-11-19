WATCH: Auburn University President looks back on tenure, plans to retire next year

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Jay Gogue plans to be retired by this time next year, after wrapping up his second tenure as president of Auburn University.

The Auburn graduate has had an impressive career in administration at various schools. He’s an Auburn man at heart. He shared with CBS 42’s Jack Royer about his thought process.

“Leadership is the capacity to move an army, or a university in my mind, from where it is to where it never thought possible – and it will not be smooth. So I’ve always thought of that when we make a decision and there’s a lot of controversy. We’ve been told ahead of time it won’t be smooth.”

