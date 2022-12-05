MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall said there will be no moratorium on executions in Alabama during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“There is no moratorium nor will there be on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.

Marshall’s comments come after Gov. Kay Ivey’s call for a halt to executions pending a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process. Ivey made the request after the state had to abandon its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith on November 17.

Alabama prisons commissioner John Hamm said in a statement released alongside Ivey’s that his department is “fully committed” to Ivey’s plan.

