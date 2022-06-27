CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Nathan Anderson, who is the executive director of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to talk about Alabama’s newest water park just in time for summer.

WildWater Cullman is a destination water park that features 10 thrill slides, 8 youth slides, a 22,000 square foot wave pool, a drift river, concessions, cabana rentals, pavilion rentals for birthday celebrations, and more!

Tickets and all other information about WildWater can be found by clicking here.

