WATCH: Alabama voting rights icons honored at ADAH with bronze statues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) held a dedication to honor two of the state’s leading female advocates for voting rights.

Both Pattie Ruffner Jacobs and Amelia Boynton Robinson will be immortalized at ADAH with their own bronze busts that will be placed in the Statuary Hall of the building.

Jacobs, a Birmingham native, was the founder of the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association and a board member for Susan B. Anthony’s National American Woman Suffrage Association.

Robinson, a Selma native, played a major role in the civil rights movement and was one of the marchers who were gassed and beaten during Bloody Sunday in 1965. She was also present during the signing of the Voting Rights Act by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson at the White House.

“These additions to our statuary collection represent a step forward in the Archives’ commitment to deliver an inclusive presentation of Alabama’s history,” ADAH Director Steve Murray said. “Moreover, the women they honor serve as wonderful models of traits we hope to see embodied by our young people—persistence, courage, and a commitment to justice under the law.”

The busts will be the first women represented at ADAH’s Statuary Hall. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in attendance for the dedication.

