Alabama mayors discuss state improvement, infrastructure at Big 10 conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The mayors of the 10 biggest cities in Alabama gathered in Huntsville to talk about how they want to better their communities and what they hope lawmakers in Montgomery will work on as this year’s legislative session begins.

The Big 10 spent the weekend in the Rocket City discussing several topics including redistricting, catching up on a backlog of criminal cases due to the pandemic, the passing of Aniah’s Law, and making sure they can maintain public safety and infrastructure in their cities.

“Each one of the times we talk about these different issues, because there’s a myriad of issues that affect a mayor and affect a city, we come away with a city that’s a little bit better,” said Mayor Tommy Battle during the meeting.

All the mayors say they need action from the state legislature to support their goals.

The Big 10 Mayors include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Montgomery Mayor Stephen Reed, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.