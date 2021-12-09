WATCH: Alabama AG Steve Marshall talks 3 lawsuits challenging federal COVID vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s reach for nation wide COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Marshall filed a lawsuit on Nov. 15 to block a mandate that would require healthcare workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

The order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Biden issued an executive order Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with workplace safety guidelines developed by a federal task force. That task force subsequently issued guidelines that new, renewed or extended contracts include a clause requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18. That meant those receiving a two-dose vaccine must get their second shot by Jan. 4.

All three of Biden’s broad vaccine mandates affecting the private sector have been put on hold by courts. Judges already issued a stay regarding one that applies to businesses with 100 or more employees and another for health care workers across the U.S.

Separately, Biden has imposed vaccine requirements for employees of the federal government and the military.

The mandates are a key part of the administration’s strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 800,000 Americans since last year.

The full interview with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall can be watched in the video player above.