Walt Maddox: ‘I have NO plans to run’ for governor in 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox isn’t eyeing a 2022 bid for the governorship, despite his past ambitions.
He made a status on Twitter Thursday night, saying he has no plans to run for governor.
A Twitter user mentioned Maddox in a tweet, expressing her hopes for the mayor to enter the race for the governor’s seat. He quoted the tweet and responded, “I have NO plans to run in 2022.”
Gov. Kay Ivey defeated Maddox, her Democratic challenger, in the 2018 gubernatorial election following former Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation in April 2017.
