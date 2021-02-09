Alabama Walmart stores where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

(WHNT/WIAT) — Walmart has released a list of locations where residents who are eligible by state guidelines can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Stores nationwide will begin offering vaccines Feb. 12, according to the company.

The list released Tuesday includes 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama where people can receive the vaccine. See the list below for locations in Central and North Alabama that are offering the vaccine.

Alexander City

Walmart #726 – 2643 Highway 280

Anniston

Walmart #329 – 5560 McClellan Blvd.

Attalla

Walmart #316 – 973 Gilbert Ferry Rd. SE

Birmingham

As of Feb. 16, there are 16 Walmarts in the Birmingham metro area offering the vaccine. Click here for the full list.

Brent

Walmart #425 – 10675 Highway 6

Centre

Walmart #5126 – 1950 W Main St.

Enterprise

Walmart #734 600 Boll Weevil Cir.

Fayette

Walmart #1052 – 3186 Highway 171 N

Florence

Walmart #4188 – 1410 Florence Blvd.

Walmart #766 – 3100 Hough Road

Walmart #4187 – 2701 Cloverdale Road

Gadsden

Walmart #301 340 E Meighan Blvd.

Haleyville

Walmart #409 – 42466 Highway 195

Hamilton

Walmart #1100 – 1706 Military St South

Jacksonville

Walmart #300 – 1625 Pelham Rd S

Huntsville

Walmart #3185 – 4226 Oakwood Ave. NW

Sam’s Club #4776 – 5651 Holmes Ave. NW

Walmart #375 – 3031 Memorial Pkwy. SW

Walmart #433 – 2200 Sparkman Dr. NW

Walmart #434 – 11610 Memorial Pkwy SW

Jasper

Walmart #287 1801 Highway 78 E

Madison

Walmart #2690 – 8650 Madison Blvd.

Walmart #5703 – 8580 Hwy. 72 W

Walmart #7342 – 7140 Wall Triana Hwy.

Montgomery

Walmart #4672 – 1600 Federal Drive

Walmart #5348 – 851 Ann St.

Sam’s Club #8106 – 1080 Eastern Blvd

Walmart #938 – 6495 Atlanta Hwy

Walmart #930 – 3801 Eastern Blvd

Walmart #4407 – 10710 Chantilly Pkwy

Walmart #4691 – 8035 Vaughn Road

Muscle Shoals

Walmart #660 – 517 Avalon Ave.

Northport

Walmart #5248 1660 McFarland Blvd.

Oxford

Walmart #809 92 Plaza Ln.

Sam’s Club #4836 1900 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Russellville

Walmart #403 13675 Highway 43

Sylacauga

Walmart #730 41301 US Highway 280

Walmart #432 214 Haynes St.

Tuscaloosa

Walmart #715 1501 Skyland Blvd. E

Walmart #5265 4201 Hargrove Rd. E

Sam’s Club #6435 1401 Skyland Blvd. E

Winfield

Walmart #362 – 2575 US Highway 43

To check availability of vaccine and to schedule an appointment you can go to either Walmart or Sam’s Club‘s websites. View the complete list of Alabama stores offering vaccine here.

Walmart says people should verify eligibility through the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website prior to scheduling an appointment.