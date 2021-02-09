Alabama Walmart stores where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

(WHNT/WIAT) — Walmart has released a list of locations where residents who are eligible by state guidelines can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Stores nationwide will begin offering vaccines Feb. 12, according to the company.
The list released Tuesday includes 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama where people can receive the vaccine. See the list below for locations in Central and North Alabama that are offering the vaccine.
Alexander City
Walmart #726 – 2643 Highway 280
Anniston
Walmart #329 – 5560 McClellan Blvd.
Attalla
Walmart #316 – 973 Gilbert Ferry Rd. SE
Birmingham
As of Feb. 16, there are 16 Walmarts in the Birmingham metro area offering the vaccine. Click here for the full list.
Brent
Walmart #425 – 10675 Highway 6
Centre
Walmart #5126 – 1950 W Main St.
Enterprise
Walmart #734 600 Boll Weevil Cir.
Fayette
Walmart #1052 – 3186 Highway 171 N
Florence
Walmart #4188 – 1410 Florence Blvd.
Walmart #766 – 3100 Hough Road
Walmart #4187 – 2701 Cloverdale Road
Gadsden
Walmart #301 340 E Meighan Blvd.
Haleyville
Walmart #409 – 42466 Highway 195
Hamilton
Walmart #1100 – 1706 Military St South
Jacksonville
Walmart #300 – 1625 Pelham Rd S
Huntsville
Walmart #3185 – 4226 Oakwood Ave. NW
Sam’s Club #4776 – 5651 Holmes Ave. NW
Walmart #375 – 3031 Memorial Pkwy. SW
Walmart #433 – 2200 Sparkman Dr. NW
Walmart #434 – 11610 Memorial Pkwy SW
Jasper
Walmart #287 1801 Highway 78 E
Madison
Walmart #2690 – 8650 Madison Blvd.
Walmart #5703 – 8580 Hwy. 72 W
Walmart #7342 – 7140 Wall Triana Hwy.
Montgomery
Walmart #4672 – 1600 Federal Drive
Walmart #5348 – 851 Ann St.
Sam’s Club #8106 – 1080 Eastern Blvd
Walmart #938 – 6495 Atlanta Hwy
Walmart #930 – 3801 Eastern Blvd
Walmart #4407 – 10710 Chantilly Pkwy
Walmart #4691 – 8035 Vaughn Road
Muscle Shoals
Walmart #660 – 517 Avalon Ave.
Northport
Walmart #5248 1660 McFarland Blvd.
Oxford
Walmart #809 92 Plaza Ln.
Sam’s Club #4836 1900 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Russellville
Walmart #403 13675 Highway 43
Sylacauga
Walmart #730 41301 US Highway 280
Walmart #432 214 Haynes St.
Tuscaloosa
Walmart #715 1501 Skyland Blvd. E
Walmart #5265 4201 Hargrove Rd. E
Sam’s Club #6435 1401 Skyland Blvd. E
Winfield
Walmart #362 – 2575 US Highway 43
To check availability of vaccine and to schedule an appointment you can go to either Walmart or Sam’s Club‘s websites. View the complete list of Alabama stores offering vaccine here.
Walmart says people should verify eligibility through the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website prior to scheduling an appointment.