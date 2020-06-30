Walker County search underway for woman last seen in May

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a 44-year-old woman who could possibly be in the Birmingham area.

The family of Michelle Fay Blankenship Abbott have not seen her since May 15, 2020. The 44-year-old woman may have some medical issues that could effect her judgment and she possibly struggles with memory loss, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office reports.

It’s believed that she could be with a companion, but family members state that it’s unusual for her not to contact them often. Abbott could be frequenting the Pilot Truck Stop near Finley Boulevard in Birmingham, authorities say.

If you have any information about Abbott, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.

