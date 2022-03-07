SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend marked 57 years since “Bloody Sunday” in Selma — a turning point in the fight for voting rights in America.

Thousands of marchers came to Selma on Sunday to remember those events nearly six decades ago, including Carlen Watson.

“It still feels like their spirits are still here walking,” Watson said.

Those who attended retraced the footsteps of the 600 civil rights marchers who came before them.

“I feel them in spirit and that’s why I’m here to represent,” Donald Dodson said.

For Sarah Lewis, it isn’t new.

“I was part of the first movement. I was part of this history,” Lewis said.

Now, 57 years since Bloody Sunday, Lewis wants her granddaughter Sophie to know what that day was all about.

“She’s our tomorrow. And she needs to know her history,” Lewis said.

It’s something Tamir Haseeb wants his son to know about, too.

“As you see I got my son, it’s important, very important, because we got to do this for their generation,” Haseeb said.

Ahead of the march, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the state of voting rights today, criticizing state laws enacted since the 2020 election.

“Laws, that put simply, make it much more difficult for people to vote with an expectation that then we will not vote,” Harris said.

Harris called for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“We will not let setbacks stop us. We know that honoring the legacy of those who marched then demands that we continue to push Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation,” Harris said.

Others just want to see the country come together as one.

“You don’t have to fuss and fight. Let’s be together in peace. We’re all brothers, all brothers under Gods eyes,” Dodson said.

In addition to the vice president, five cabinet secretaries also spoke and attended today’s event.