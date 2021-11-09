Voting rights pioneers honored at Alabama state archives

Amelia Boynton Robinson, 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., laments the fact that so few young people were out for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference march in Jackson, Saturday, June 20, 2009. Robinson was among the marchers tear-gassed and beaten by Alabama State Troopers during the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, and she feels youth need to […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two pioneers for voting rights are the first women represented in Statuary Hall of notable Alabamians at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

The bronze bust likenesses of Amelia Boynton Robinson, a civil rights pioneer, and Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, the state’s leading suffrage activist of the early twentieth century, were unveiled Monday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the two trailblazers worked to bring about real and lasting change both in Alabama and in the nation.

The statues are located at one of the entrances to the state archives and are passed by visitors, researchers and hundreds of students on field trips each year.