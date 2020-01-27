Vigil to be held for De’Runnya Wilson

Family and friends of former Mississippi State Wide Receiver De’Runnya Wilson will gather to honor his life.

Wilson’s family members tell us a candlelight vigil will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The vigil will be outside his home on Northland Avenue Southwest in Birmingham.

That’s where last week, a relative found Wilson unresponsive.

Birmingham Police tell us they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Wilson was a standout basketball and football star. He was also a father of five.

Wilson was 25 years old.

If you can have any information to help police, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

