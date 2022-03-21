MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil that was held in Mobile Sunday night to honor two people who were killed in a shooting days earlier was disrupted after another shooting broke out.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed the vigil, which was held for two who had been gunned down at the corner of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road Friday, started at about 6 p.m. Sunday. By 7:30 p.m., gunshots were heard.

The vigil was held in the same place where the deadly Friday shooting took place.

Prine said there were police already in the area and that officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, subjects were still shooting with one police officer returning fire.

Prine said multiple people were detained. No injuries were reported. He said “many guns” were recovered at the scene, but did not specify how man.

Prine did not say if this shooting was related to the Friday shooting.