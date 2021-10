BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Veterans from Blount County traveled to Washington, D.C. last week to see the monuments and memorials honoring their service to our country.

Many of the veterans had never been to the nation’s capital before.

CBS 42’s Jack Royer went along with them to tell their stories of sacrifice and bravery. Watch as veterans find the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall of men they served with.

The full trip recap can be watched in the video player above.