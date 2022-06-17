BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As a drone buzzed overhead Friday morning, law enforcement in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, focused their attention on the home of a registered gun dealer.

The home in Vestavia Hills, located on Sicard Hollow Road, is registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, as the primary address of Original Magazines, a business with a federal firearms license registered to Robert Findlay Smith. The license is valid until 2025, according to ATF records.

The heavy police presence in Vestavia comes a day after what police described as a “lone” gunman opened fire at a potluck in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, killing two and injuring another.

Law enforcement officials have so far refused to name the suspected church shooter, instead identifying him only as a 71-year-old white man. The suspect has been held at the Vestavia Hills police department since the incident occurred. Police said that they expect prosecutors to issue capital murder warrants for the man later today.

At a press conference held Friday at Vestavia Hills Police Department, law enforcement officials identified the victims as Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale, and Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham. An additional victim, an 84-year-old woman, was also shot and is being treated for her injuries.

“This is something you never expect to happen in your community,” Kelley Hudlow with the Episcopal diocese said after the shooting. “This happens other places, and you don’t think it will happen here in the Birmingham area. So it is shocking. The one thing we know is that St. Stephen’s is a church community and is built on love and grace and prayer, and they are going to come together.”