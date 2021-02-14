Vaccination sites closed Monday amid severe icy weather

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Due to severe winter weather conditions expected across Alabama, some vaccination sites will be closed Monday.

UAB is continuing to monitor weather forecasts and does not anticipate university or clinical closures Monday. However, due to weather conditions, outdoor vaccination sites at Parker High School and the Hoover Met will be closed Monday, with appointments to be rescheduled for later in the week.

In addition, DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa remote vaccination site will be closed, Monday, Feb. 15. Anyone who has a vaccination appointment Monday will be automatically rescheduled for the same time on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Tuesday vaccination appointments at DCH have not e rescheduled. DCH is monitoring the weather before making a Tuesday vaccination schedule announcement.