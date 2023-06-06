MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Members of surrounding communities recently volunteered to renovate portions of the USS Alabama and other parts of the Battleship Memorial Park.

The renovations were filmed for Danny Lipford’s hit television show, “Today’s Homeowner,” which captured crews repainting the bow of the iconic vessel as well as landscaping around the park.

“We are hoping that by all of these people from all over the country and being a national television show that this will bring more people to the park, that are interested and get them really excited to come and explore the battleship,” Ashliegh Milne, Director of Communications for Battleship Memorial Park, said.

The park attracts over 400,000 visitors each year, and employees said they hoped they will draw in more.

Separate from the renovations made for “Today’s Homeowner,” the park is in the process of replacing the hardwood deck at the stern of the ship.

Filming will continue through Thursday with the show airing July 10.