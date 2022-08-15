ALABAMA (WIAT) — The U.S. Postal Service on Monday launched USPS Connect, which is a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs.
Alabama is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make USPS Connect Local available in select locations. The rollout schedule is available here.
The four USPS Connect business solutions are:
USPS Connect Local: a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.
USPS Connect Regional: provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.
USPS Connect National: provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.
USPS Connect Returns: a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.
Delivery times stated for USPS Connect offerings are expected, but not guaranteed, and require entry of packages at the designated facility nearest package destinations or authorized pickup. Businesses should speak with a USPS representative about requirements.
Participating Post Offices in Alabama are listed, in alphabetical order, as follows:
- Airport Post Office, 8400 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
- Alabaster Post Office, 50 Kent Stone Way, Alabaster, AL 35007
- Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
- Athens Post Office, 1110 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611
- Auburn Post Office, 300 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830
- Bay Minette Post Office, 601 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507
- Bessemer Post Office, 1112 4th Ave North, Bessemer, AL 35020
- Cahaba Heights, 3105 Sunview Drive, Vestavia, AL 35243
- Calera Post Office, 8088 Highway 31, Calera, AL 35040
- Cottage Hill Post Office, 705 Oak Circle Dr W, Mobile, AL 36609
- Daphne Post Office, 808 Daphne Ave, Daphne, AL 36526
- Dothan Post Office, 379 N Oates St, Dothan, AL 36302
- Downtown Annex, 612 37th St N, Birmingham, AL 35222
- Elberta Post Office, 24750 State St, Elberta, AL 36530
- Fairhope Post Office, 509 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532
- Florence Post Office, 210 N Seminary St, Florence, AL 35630
- Foley Post Office, 150 E Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535
- Gardendale Post Office, 1753 Decatur Hwy, Gardendale, AL 35071
- Gulf Shores Post Office, 2149 W First St, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- Harvest Post Office, 9157 Wall Triana Hwy, Harvest, AL 35749
- Haysland Post Office, 8401 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802
- Helena Post Office, 800 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080
- Hoover Post Office, 1809 Riverchase Dr, Hoover, AL 35244
- Irondale Post Office, 2730 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale, AL 35210
- Lagoon Park, 560 George Todd Dr, Montgomery, AL 36121
- Madison Post Office, 56 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758
- McCalla Post Office, 6301 Old Tuscaloosa Hwy, McCalla, AL 35111
- Meadowbrook Post Office, 1900 Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242
- Montevallo Post Office, 720 Vine St, Montevallo, AL 35115
- Northport Post Office, 4200 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476
- Opelika Post Office, 500 S 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801
- Opp Post Office, 710 Old Perry Store Rd, Opp, AL 36467
- Orange Beach Post Office, 25778 John M Snook Dr, Orange Beach, AL 36561
- Owens Cross Roads Post Office, 8396 Highway 431 S, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
- Pelham Post Office, 2960 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124
- Pell City Post Office, 1400 Martin St S, Pell City, AL 35128
- Phenix City Post Office, 1310 9th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Prattville Post Office, 501 Greystone Way, Prattville, AL 36066
- Robertsdale Post Office, 18145 US Highway 90, Robertsdale, AL 36567
- Saraland Post Office, 104 Norton Ave, Saraland, AL 36571
- Semmes Post Office, 9051 Moffett Rd, Semmes, AL 36575
- Skyland Post Office, 3201 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
- Smiths Station Post Office, 2720 Panther Pkwy, Smiths Station, AL 36877
- Troy Post Office, 1300 S Brundidge St, Troy, AL 36081
- Trussville Post Office, 810 Watterson Curv, Trussville, AL 35173
- Tuscaloosa Post Office, 1313 22nd Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- West Post Office, 3605 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805
- Wetumpka Post Office, 216 W Fort Toulouse Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36093
- Wynn Drive Post Office, 645 Wynn Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35816