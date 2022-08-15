ALABAMA (WIAT) — The U.S. Postal Service on Monday launched USPS Connect, which is a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs.

Alabama is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make USPS Connect Local available in select locations. The rollout schedule is available here.

The four USPS Connect business solutions are:

USPS Connect Local: a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

USPS Connect Regional: provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.

USPS Connect National: provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.

USPS Connect Returns: a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

Delivery times stated for USPS Connect offerings are expected, but not guaranteed, and require entry of packages at the designated facility nearest package destinations or authorized pickup. Businesses should speak with a USPS representative about requirements.

Participating Post Offices in Alabama are listed, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Airport Post Office, 8400 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Alabaster Post Office, 50 Kent Stone Way, Alabaster, AL 35007

Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201

Athens Post Office, 1110 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611

Auburn Post Office, 300 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830

Bay Minette Post Office, 601 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507

Bessemer Post Office, 1112 4th Ave North, Bessemer, AL 35020

Cahaba Heights, 3105 Sunview Drive, Vestavia, AL 35243

Calera Post Office, 8088 Highway 31, Calera, AL 35040

Cottage Hill Post Office, 705 Oak Circle Dr W, Mobile, AL 36609

Daphne Post Office, 808 Daphne Ave, Daphne, AL 36526

Dothan Post Office, 379 N Oates St, Dothan, AL 36302

Downtown Annex, 612 37th St N, Birmingham, AL 35222

Elberta Post Office, 24750 State St, Elberta, AL 36530

Fairhope Post Office, 509 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532

Florence Post Office, 210 N Seminary St, Florence, AL 35630

Foley Post Office, 150 E Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535

Gardendale Post Office, 1753 Decatur Hwy, Gardendale, AL 35071

Gulf Shores Post Office, 2149 W First St, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Harvest Post Office, 9157 Wall Triana Hwy, Harvest, AL 35749

Haysland Post Office, 8401 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Helena Post Office, 800 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080

Hoover Post Office, 1809 Riverchase Dr, Hoover, AL 35244

Irondale Post Office, 2730 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale, AL 35210

Lagoon Park, 560 George Todd Dr, Montgomery, AL 36121

Madison Post Office, 56 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758

McCalla Post Office, 6301 Old Tuscaloosa Hwy, McCalla, AL 35111

Meadowbrook Post Office, 1900 Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242

Montevallo Post Office, 720 Vine St, Montevallo, AL 35115

Northport Post Office, 4200 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476

Opelika Post Office, 500 S 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801

Opp Post Office, 710 Old Perry Store Rd, Opp, AL 36467

Orange Beach Post Office, 25778 John M Snook Dr, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Owens Cross Roads Post Office, 8396 Highway 431 S, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Pelham Post Office, 2960 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124

Pell City Post Office, 1400 Martin St S, Pell City, AL 35128

Phenix City Post Office, 1310 9th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867

Prattville Post Office, 501 Greystone Way, Prattville, AL 36066

Robertsdale Post Office, 18145 US Highway 90, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Saraland Post Office, 104 Norton Ave, Saraland, AL 36571

Semmes Post Office, 9051 Moffett Rd, Semmes, AL 36575

Skyland Post Office, 3201 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Smiths Station Post Office, 2720 Panther Pkwy, Smiths Station, AL 36877

Troy Post Office, 1300 S Brundidge St, Troy, AL 36081

Trussville Post Office, 810 Watterson Curv, Trussville, AL 35173

Tuscaloosa Post Office, 1313 22nd Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

West Post Office, 3605 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Wetumpka Post Office, 216 W Fort Toulouse Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36093