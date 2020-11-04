US Rep. Mo Brooks wins uncontested Congressional seat

Polls are closed in Alabama! Click here for real-time election results .

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Republican Congressman Mo Brooks remains in control of Alabama’s District 5 seat to represent the people of North Alabama, after running on an uncontested ballot.

Brooks is a now-six-term incumbent, beating out retired Navy Commander Chris Lewis in this year’s Republican primary election 74.9% to 25.1%.

In 2018, Brooks defeated Democrat Peter Joffrion 61% to 38.9%. The preceding year, Brooks ran in the special election to fill Jeff Sessions’s vacated Senate seat, but the run ended unsuccessfully, as the seat went to Democrat Doug Jones.

His journey with the U.S. House of Representatives began on January 5th, 2011.

Brooks is known for his right-wing position in the Republican Party. He has been elected to public office 14 times, four times as state legislator, four times as a Madison County Commissioner, and now six times as a U.S. Congressman, according to his website.

Brooks serves on the House Armed Services and Science, Space and Technology committees.

He started his career in public office in 1982 in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Brooks graduated from Grissom High School and went on to attend Duke University. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Alabama Law school. Brooks served as Madison County’s District Attorney in 1991 and 1992.

LATEST ELECTION HEADLINES