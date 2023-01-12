MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals in Mobile are searching for Willie Deangelo Thomas, also known as “Lo,” for violating the terms and conditions of his federal supervised release, according to a release.

Thomas has previously been convicted for federal drug trafficking and weapons charges and has a “decades-long criminal history.”

Marshals tried to arrest Thomas on Tuesday at a home on Cottage Hill Road.

Marshals said Thomas “has an extensive network of family and friends in Mobile and Prichard, as well as the Atlanta area.”

Thomas, 45, is 5’11” and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Thomas’ whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332.