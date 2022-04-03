READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline

UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a barn in Alabama on Saturday, April 2.

Officials say the autopsy will be held tomorrow in Huntsville, Ala. Spanevelo is currently still in jail in Tennessee and is being uncooperative, according to police.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 in regards to a missing Navarre woman.

Cassie Carli was last seen on Sunday, March 27 in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas. She was supposed to be picking up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo.

On March 30, Saylor was found safe in Birmingham with Spanevelo. Spanevelo was arrested on Saturday, April 2 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on charges including tampering with evidence and giving false information concerning a missing person investigation.

No information has been released on what officers will announce at the news conference.