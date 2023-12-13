UPDATE (11:23 a.m.): News 5 has learned that, in fact, this car crash resulted in more than a dozen graves being damaged.

We initially reported that about 10 graves had been damaged. The case is still under investigation.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten graves in Baldwin County have been damaged after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Southside Baptist Church Cemetery, also called Beulah Heights Cemetery, at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Pecan Street.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The Foley Police Department is investigating the crash.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

An earlier version of this story referred to the location as Southside Cemetery, which is how it’s listed on Google Maps and other sources. The full name is Southside Baptist Cemetery.

