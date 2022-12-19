HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue had several firefighter units on the scene of a structure fire in the north part of town early Monday morning.

The structure is located on Club View Drive NW, off Oakwood Avenue NW.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed there were four fire trucks on the scene and the cause of the fire is still unknown. They confirmed Red Cross had also been called for displacement.

The official also said an unknown number of people had been treated for burn injuries by HEMSI.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says there is no further information at this time.